DOBSON — The Ashe County High School Cross Country team qualified for the 2A Midwest Regionals, held on Jan. 16, and held strong but came home without a spot in the state meet.
Shane Greene, head coach for cross country stated that, despite not qualifying, he was pleased with the season.
“I was really proud of our runners for making it to this point and competing at regionals this year,” Greene said.
He expressed how his team wasn’t necessarily at their best due to injuries and lack of practices.
“Our No. 1 girl was out, and two other girls weren’t 100 percent due to injury. Our boys team had some injuries as well and were missing two of our Top 7 runners. Those things, along with our cold mountain weather, made for fewer practices and not our best race,” said Greene.
Earlier in the season, the team won the conference championships for both men’s and women’s teams, becoming the fourth consecutive win for them.
