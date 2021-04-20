ASHE COUNTY — The Cruise-ins through downtown West Jefferson have been a staple in the community and tourism and on April 24, the oldies will return.
Hosted by Jim Cox and the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners, the cruise-in will take place this coming Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. The event will last “until everyone is gone.”
The first cruise-in of the year will be themed “Kool Kats and Hot Rods.”
The event is free and Cox encourages people to gather in the streets and sidewalks of West Jefferson to kick-off the first ride.
“Bring your chairs, your muscle, classic, vintage, hot rod or the family truckster,” said the Cruise-in’s Facebook page.
The Cruise-ins will last all summer until the last Saturday of October.
