WEST JEFFERSON — Spectators lined the streets along Jefferson Avenue as a steady stream of vintage cars rolled into downtown during a cruise-in which took place on Saturday, May 15.
The cruise-in was hosted by the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners, a local car group made up of individuals who enjoy cruising the the countryside in their hot-rods, classic and muscle cars.
Visitors were encouraged to bring their families, grab some refreshments from local businesses and enjoy the festivities as dozens of classic cars spanning a variety of time periods and styles made their way into town.
According to the Blue Ridge Midnight Runner’s Facebook group the next West Jefferson cruise-in is being planned for June 19. The riders for will meet at the Ashe County Courthouse from 2-3:30 p.m. before cruising from there into West Jefferson.
For more information about this event visit the Midnight Runner’s social media page www.facebook.com/groups/304621767216869.
