JEFFERSON -- Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of 42-year-old Samuel Percy Pack, Jr. of Crumpler.
On Wednesday, March 2, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a dispute between two males.
During the incident, Samuel Pack allegedly forced his way into the home where he removed a male occupant and forced him into a vehicle before leaving.
Later that afternoon, Detectives with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Pack and place him under arrest without incident.
Pack, 42, was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony robbery and kidnaping, one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of simple assault.
Pack is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
