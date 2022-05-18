WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College (WCC) is pleased to announce that Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and their Service Training Center in Cleveland, North Carolina have donated a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia with Detroit Diesel 15L engine and Detroit DT12 automated transmission to their Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology program. The truck was never put into service and was only used as a technician training truck at their Cleveland, N.C. facility.
“Thank you to Daimler Truck North America, Get Ahead program, and Velocity Truck Center for the continued support that they give to WCC and the diesel program and our students,” stated Mike Murphy, WCC lead diesel instructor. He added, “Without the support from our industry partners, our jobs of training students would be more difficult. This new unit will enable students to train on state-of-the-art equipment that they will see after graduation. We look forward to the continued growth of our partnerships with DTNA, Get Ahead, and Velocity Truck Center.”
WCC participates in the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Get Ahead program designed for colleges and technical schools. The Get Ahead program is a partnership program between Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), diesel schools, and DTNA service network locations, offering diesel schools access to industry web-based training free of charge. With this web training access as well as service information and diagnostic equipment that technicians use, WCC can prepare students for the real world. Velocity Truck Center is WCC’s sponsoring dealer for the Get Ahead program. Velocity is a dealer group consisting of over 50 dealerships nationwide with four dealerships in close proximity to WCC’s service area.
The DTNA Service Training Academy targets donations to Get Ahead schools that are actively engaged in their programs and especially likes to support local communities. WCC is in the top 10% of the 290 Get Ahead schools across the United States and Canada.
“Supporting Wilkes Community College with new technology will ensure that graduates are more up to speed as they enter this exciting industry,” stated Mike Mallett, DTNA – Service Training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.