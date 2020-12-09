Dan Little was born March 16, 1943 in Ashe County, North Carolina, the son of Thomas and Wayne Raider Little.
Mr Little died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Joan and Howard Hospice House in Dobson N.C. He attended NC State University and earned degrees in Engineering and Furniture Manufacturing. Dan joined Thomasville Furniture in Thomasville North Carolina and rapidly rose the management ranks to become Vice President of Manufacturing. He managed overall operations in TFI plants located in Thomasville, Lenoir, Winston-Salem, West Jefferson, and Pleasant Garden for more than thirty-five years.
With his intellect, many skills and attributes he became among the industrys most highly regarded members and spokespersons. Dan possessed an expansive knowledge of furniture manufacturing and machinery. He tutored and passed his know-how to thousands and thousands of employees, who as a consequence, made a better life for themselves and their families. He promoted employee education that resulted in hundreds of people receiving free college training.
Dan married Marty Webb in 1978 and the two have been residents of the greater Thomasville area ever since. Other surviving family members include brothers David (Jeanette) and Mark Little of West Jefferson; daughters Casey Lynn Little of Lexington, Heather Little Bradley (Adam) of Seattle Washington, Suzanne Ridgeway of Lenoir as well as grandchildren Aila Williams, Taylor Ridgeway, and Evelyn James Bradley.«AddressBlock»
Ms Little is planning a memorial gathering of friends at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of Dobson, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017
