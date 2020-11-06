Mr. David Lee Goss, 65, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Tuesday night, November 3, 2020 at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Private graveside services will be held at Goss Family Cemetery.
David was born in Ashe County on September 27, 1955 to Harry Lee and Martha Roe Goss.
He is survived by one son, Robert Goss of Spruce Pine; one daughter, Becky Nelson of Sparta; his mother, Martha Goss of Lansing; one brother, Doug Goss of Lansing; two sisters, Stella Revis of Lansing, and Lillian McElreath Linville Falls; three grandchildren, Tyler Nelson, Lexie Nelson, and Dillon Nelson; two great-grandchildren also survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to honor David Goss by clicking on the Red Donate Now button below. If you wish to donate you may leave an online message for the family which can be viewed by clicking on the Tribute Wall Tab. You may also choose to remain anonymous. All donations will be directly deposited to our funeral home. If you are unable to donate, click on the ‘share the fundraiser’ button located under or next to the ‘donate now’ button. The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it if shared on Facebook-social media platforms, email and text. David Goss’s family thanks you in advance.
Warmest regards and Greatly appreciated
You may give the family your condolences at our website boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
