WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School senior Dawson Cox took a step into his future as he signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Surrounded by close friends, family and coaches, Cox made the choice to commit to the university for football.
Cox received a full ride scholarship to the school and will be playing quarterback in the upcoming season.
His family has expressed great hopes for Cox as he begins the next chapter in his life.
