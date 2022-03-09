Deacon Charles Robert (Bob) Desautels of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed peacefully on March 6, 2022 in the presence of his daughter and surrounded by the love of his family and close friends after 73 years of a full and active life.
Bob was born to Lula Belle and Bernard Desautels in Ashe County. Eventually, their family moved to Lenoir and ran a small gas station there for many years. In his youth, Bob worked odd jobs including working at the gas station, driving a school bus and working in a candy factory. After graduating from North West High school in West Jefferson, N.C., in 1966, Bob served in the Army where he earned a Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam.
Bob attended Appalachian State University graduating with a degree in special education and a masters degree in reading. He taught in Ashe County for several years and presided over the Jaycees of Ashe County. Bob stretched his legs as an entrepreneur by owning and operating a traveling sales business prior to relocating to the Fayetteville area in the early 80s. Wanting more stability and family time, Bob worked for Piedmont Airlines and retired as shift supervisor in the technology services department at US Airways.
Bob remained active in his retirement years becoming a certified mediator and was the Red Cross Volunteer of the Year several times. He also rechartered Boy Scouts of America Troop 958 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem and acted as the scout master until all three of his sons became Eagle Scouts and remained active in the troop through his grandsons Eagle Scout achievement. Bob was a Deacon in the Catholic Church serving at St. Patrick's church in Fayetteville, NC with an active role in the nursing home ministry there. He most recently served at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, overseeing their prison ministry program.
Bob loved his family and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Sue Desautels; their five children, Daniel Desautels (Johnette), Amy Deystone (Justin), Rebecca WIlliams (Ty), Adam Desautels (Rachel) and Paul Desautels; nine grandchildren, Francois and Dominik Desautels, Dakota and Noah Deystone, Zach and Gabe WIlliams, and Kiyah, Peter and Evangeline Desautels. Bob is also survived by siblings Teresa, Mary, Naomi, and Steve; and preceded in death by his brothers, Bernie and David.
Viewing and funeral service are being held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church of Winston Salem, 355 Springdale Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, Friday, March 11, 2022.
Viewing at 1pm-1:45pm. Service at 2pm. Service is open to the public followed by a private burial in Ashe County on Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
