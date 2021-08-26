ASHE COUNTY — After 27 and a half years of working full time with the Ashe County Board of Elections, director John Shepherd is retiring.
Raised in Ashe County, Shepherd would graduate from Beaver Creek High School before attending and later graduating from from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, VA. Shepherd has served as an election assistant and chief judge in the Jefferson Precinct since 1974. He has served the voters of Ashe County since 1994 and became a certified election official for the State of North Carolina in 1997.
According to Shepherd his first day of retirement will begin on Dec. 1, 2021. The director noted that he has appreciated his time serving on the BOE, but felt it was time for him to move on.
"I've enjoyed it very much," said Shepherd regarding his time serving Ashe County. "I really, really have enjoyed my years of service here. But, I feel like it's time for me to go."
At this time, there is no indication on who will fill Shepherd's position. For more information regarding the Ashe County Board of Elections visit www.ashecountygov.com/departments/board-of-elections.
The Ashe Post & Times will make additions to this story when more information becomes available.
