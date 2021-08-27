Ashe County author Pam Lather has written a new children's book entitled "Doc Moves To the Mountains." The book is based on the true story of "Doc," a 1600 lb. Belgian Draft Horse who moved from the Outer Banks of the North Carolina coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina to improve his breathing. Doc ends up finding his forever home at Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary.
Pam and her husband Ken, retired to North Carolina from Ohio. They both volunteer at Southern Sun Farm. Professionally, Pam was a court reporter for over 40 years working in the court system. During that time she became an advocate for the plight of abused and neglected children in finding them a forever home.
Already an animal lover, after meeting Big Doc and the other horses, ponies and donkeys at the rescue, Pam decided she would create a children's book detailing Doc's search to find a safe, forever home. All proceeds from the book go directly to Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Southern Sun rescues abandoned, abused, neglected and otherwise unwanted horses. The Farm is 100% volunteer based so charitable donations support feed, nutritional supplements, winter hay, as well as veterinary and farrier care.
Pam said the challenge to write a book that children could relate to about the plight of a real-life horse like Doc was daunting.
"Ken and I live close to Southern Sun Farm so we saw Doc regularly. It was easy to see the effect that this enormous horse had on people, especially children. My connection with him was immediate," Lather said. Lather added "Doc is a big horse with an equally big personality. He is kind, gentle and occasionally so curious that he gets into mischief."
Doc, the Draft Horse, and author, Pam Lather will be at a special fundraiser to support Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary which will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tavern in West Jefferson. This is an annual fun, family event sponsored by the Tavern for four years running.
