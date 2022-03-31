GLENDALE SPRINGS -- Construction continues on Highway 16 in Glendale Springs for the newest Dollar General location in Ashe County. This will be the fourth store to open in the county with other locations in West Jefferson, Jefferson and Warrensville.
The store, which will be located at 9309 NC Highway 16, is currently slated for a late spring opening date, according to a spokesperson for Dollar General Corporation Public Relations. The spokesperson added that “construction progress may alter this date.”
The Glendale Springs store is hoping to employ approximately six to ten employees, depending on the individual needs of the store. Applications are being taken and they can be found online at dollargeneral.com/careers.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” the store said in a statement. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
North Carolina currently has 977 Dollar General locations, the fourth most of any state in the country. Texas has the most with 1,709 stores, followed by Georgia with 1,017 and Florida with 992. There are stores in 47 of the 50 states with only Alaska, Hawaii and Montana not currently having any Dollar General locations. As of February, 2022, there are a total of 18,190 Dollar General locations in the United States. At the end of 2021, Dollar General’s net sales totaled $34.22 billion.
