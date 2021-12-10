Donald Howard Sheets, better known as "Donnie", 69, of Glendale Springs, N.C., passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Wilkesboro.
Mr. Sheets was born on January 25, 1952 in Ashe County to Willie Edward "Edd" Sheets and Delia Sue Atwood Sheets. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley June Miller.
Mr. Sheets graduated from Ashe Central High School in 1970. He attended Forsyth Tech getting a degree in auto body repair. He was a former employee of the body shop at Ashe County Motors. Mr. Sheets enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved his three children, his grandkids, and Jesus.
Mr. Sheets is survived by one son, Chad Sheets of West Jefferson; two daughters, Cara Johnson and husband Michael of Wilkesboro and Camara Bledsoe and husband Jason of Wilkesboro; three sisters, Wanda Mash and Linda Hale, both of Jefferson, and Cynthia Severt of Glendale Springs; five grandchildren, Evan Johnson, Eli Johnson, Ean Johnson, Cierra Bledsoe, and Cayden Bledsoe; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Rev. Jeff Dollar, Rev. Russell Sheets, and Rev. Tommy Dollar. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum of Prayer.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel prior to the funeral service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to North Beaver Baptist Church, c/o Vickie Yearick, 278 Country Mountain Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
The family will be meeting at the home of his son, Chad Sheets, at 2834 Frank Dillard Road in West Jefferson.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Sheets’ arrangements.
