Mr. Donley Junior Hart, better known as “DJ”, 87, of West Jefferson, NC, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2022 surrounded by family and loved ones.
DJ was born in Smythe, VA, on January 13, 1935 to the late Marvin Donley and Nora Sullivan Hart. He was also preceded in death by his sister Ruby Spencer, and his three brothers Paul, Garland and Caroll B. Hart and son in law Al Ficking. DJ is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Greer Hart; his daughter, Camelia Fickling; son, Myron Hart (wife Lindy); Five Grandchildren, James Fickling, Tara Fickling Best (husband Mike), Kirsten Hart White (husband Patrick), Connor Hart, and Molly Hart; and two Great Grandchildren, Skylynn Fickling and Vincent Fickling.
DJ, also referred to as Jr by friends and PAP by his family, has been a pillar of the Ashe County community throughout most of his life. Before settling in this area, DJ and Betty moved to Ohio where DJ worked building army tanks. After their short venture there, they moved back to Ashe county where he started a small repair and saw business named McCulloch Saw & Equipment. He was known for selling some of the first chainsaws in the county traveling mountain to mountain. DJ would later rename the business, as it is known today as, Hart Power Equipment Inc. DJ was a very kind hearted, dedicated, hardworking, and godly man who put his family first. He instilled these values into his children and grandchildren whom he loved more than anything. He will be deeply and dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him throughout the community.
The family greatly appreciates the care and assistance provided by all of our wonderful caregivers. Thank you, thank you for helping us keep him at home.
A Visitation and Celebration of life will be held Monday, April, 25th beginning at 2 p.m. for the Visitation and 3 p.m. for the Celebration at Boone Family Funeral Home. A private burial service will follow.
The family requests no food please. Flowers are appreciated. Memorials may be given to Medi Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640 or Bethany Methodist Cemetery Fund, 495 NC Highway 194 S, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
