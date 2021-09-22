Donna Hardin King, 81, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her home, on the last day of Summer, two years and 364 days following the passing of her husband, Charlie, on Friday, September 22, 2018 on the first day of Fall.
Mrs. King was born in Ashe County on Wednesday, March 6, 1940 to the late Blaine and Ruth Taylor Hardin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, four sisters, Wilma Grace Hardin, Mary Jo McNeill, Helen Potter, Lucille Mauney and her husband, Charles Lincoln King. She was a lifelong member of Friendly Grove Baptist Church where she remained active in church activities until her health would no longer allow. Donna was a loving wife, mother and sister.
Mrs. King is survived by her daughter, Linda Bennett and husband, Gary, of West Jefferson; one son, Jim King of West Jefferson; three brothers, Earl Hardin of West Jefferson, Neal Hardin of Morganton, John Hardin of West Jefferson; two sisters, Ruth Ann Belcher of Bristol, TN, Martha McGee of Ferguson; also surviving are her caregivers, Sydney Turnmire, Mary Hess, Faye Weaver and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Friendly Grove Baptist Church by the Rev. Rex Eldreth and the Rev. Jeff Rizoti. Burial will follow in the Hardin Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hardin Cemetery, c/o Earl Hardin, 595 Buck Mountain Circle, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
