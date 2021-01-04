Donna Maye Tucker, 65, of Elkin, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 1, New Year’s Day 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem.
Mrs. Tucker was born on April 12, 1955 in Ashe County to the late Bill Junior Maye and Thelma Miller Maye. Mrs. Tucker is survived by her husband, Harry Tucker; two daughters, Shelia (Jason) Trevathan of West Jefferson and Sharon Brookshire of Elkin; three brothers, Benny (Maxine) Maye of Warrensville, Jerry (Kathy) Maye of Mouth of Wilson, VA, and Ray Junior Maye of Warrensville; four sisters, Betty (Clarence) Lewis of Warrensville, Judy Delp of Jefferson, Barbara (Rick) Woodie of West Jefferson, and Linda (Larry) Stanley of Warrensville. Also surviving are six beloved grandchildren, Jeremy and Jessica Trevathan, Megan Shepherd, Ashlynn Morales, Seth Brookshire, and Ethan Mick; one great-grandchild, Averie Morales; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Tucker worked primarily in textile manufacturing before retiring. Her favorite time of the year was springtime. She loved seeing everything coming to life again and was very passionate about working in her flower garden. Donna also enjoyed having “sister days” with her siblings. Going to different places, shopping, eating, and talking and making memories was one of her favorite things to do.
She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Warrensville, NC where she joined after being saved in a revival there in October, 1970. Donna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and she will be greatly missed. We are looking forward to a reunion in heaven one day because we know our loss is truly heaven’s gain.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Tommy Dollar and the Rev. George Grubb. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The body will lie in state from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the family in care of Ashelawn Memorial Chapel, 3470 U.S. Highway 221 North, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Tucker’s arrangements.
