Mrs. Dorothy Ann McClure Rubano, 93, of Purlear, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on October 24, 2020 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Rubano was born in Copan, Oklahoma on May 6, 1927 to the late Jesse and Amy DeWitt McClure.
Mrs. Rubano is survived by two sons, Mitten Swartzwelder and wife, Kathy, of Plantation, FL and Tom Swartzwelder and wife, Maria, of Purlear, N.C.; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 177, Glendale Springs, NC 28629.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.