Dorothy (Dot) Mann Wagoner, 96, of Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, N.C., passed away on August 26, 2020.
Dot grew up in Alamance County and was a graduate of Womans College (UNC-G) in 1945 with a degree in Home Economics.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Fred Homewood Wagoner who died in 2011. She is survived by their three children, Donald (Karen) Wagoner, Emily (Dick) Tinsley, and Tommy Wagoner. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dot was a blessing to family and friends and will be remembered for her love for Jesus and her church, involvement in N.C. 4-H, partner in Fred and Dot Christmas Trees in Greensboro and Fraser Knoll Farm in Laurel Springs, love of travel, and hospitality and generosity to family, friends, and everyone she met.
The family gives praise and thanks to her compassionate caregiver, Emelda Lewis and to special friends who showed many kindnesses in her later years.
The family will have a private graveside service at Raleigh Memorial Park on September 5, 2020. Memorials can be made to Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615; Fred and Dot Wagoner 4-H Scholarship Endowment, Campus Box 7645, Raleigh, NC 27695, or Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Renaissance Funeral Home, Raleigh. https://rfhr.com/
