Mr. Earl Forest Mash, 93 of West Jefferson, NC, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2pm at Boone Family Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Sheets and Rev. Mitchell Mash officiating. Burial will follow in the Obids Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1-2pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Earl was born on July 16, 1928 in Ashe County, NC to the late Paul and Roye Hurley Mash. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ora Miller Mash; three brothers, Bradley, Hubert, and Conard Mash; and a sister, Reba Bare.
Mr. Mash served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Earl retired from the National Park Service. He enjoyed gardening and listing to bluegrass music. He was a loving father, grandfather, and will be missed.
He is survived by two sons, Guy Mash of West Jefferson, Michael Mash (Susan) of Wilkesboro; three sisters, Barbara Baldwin of West Jefferson, Leona Johnson (Worth) of Wilkesboro, and Wanda Swaim (Harold) of Hamptonville; two grandsons, Kevin Mash and Mitchell Mash (Tiffany); three great grandchildren, Andrew, Madison, and Olivia Mash; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Obids Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1325 Old Obids Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.bonefuneralhome.com
Boone family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements
