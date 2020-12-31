Edward Lloyd “Ed” Aycock, 97, of Jefferson, N.C., died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Lenoir, N.C.
A native and longtime resident of Carrollton, Ga., he was the son of Thomas J. Jack and Emma Lee Kytle Aycock, who were lifelong residents of Carrollton. He was raised in the Dixie Street family home with two brothers who preceded him in death: Thomas J. Jack Aycock Jr. and Joseph C.Joe Aycock.
Ed attained the rank of Eagle Scout while attending school in Carrollton. He graduated from Carrollton High and attended West Georgia College before enlisting in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served in campaigns in Northern France, the Rhineland and Central Europe. After the war, he received an honorable discharge.
Ed attended the University of Georgia, Atlanta Division, graduating with a degree in business administration. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He operated a retail business in Newnan, Ga., and a gift shop after moving to Orlando, Fla. Afterward, he served with the U.S. Postal Service in Maitland, Fla., retiring after 20 years of service in 1986.
Survivors include four children, Susan Webb and husband Jerry of Bethlehem, Ga., Becky Million and husband, Ron, of Boone, N.C., Edward L. Ted Aycock Jr. and wife, Dianna, of Vancouver, Wash., and Thomas H. Tom Aycock and wife, Melanie, of Homestead, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Kim Baskerville and husband, Dan, of Decatur, Ga., Diana LaBarbera and husband, Dominic, of Statham, Ga., Lee Million and wife, Marissa, of Deep Gap, N.C.; Isaac Million and fiancée Brittany Bingham of Belmont, N.C.; Denny Shover, Diane Shover and Kerry Seifert, all of Vancouver, Wash., Thomas H. Aycock Jr. of Blountstown, Fla., and Austin Aycock of Tallahassee, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren, Bryce and Owen Correll, Jake Baskerville, Peyton and Brody Million, Kyle and Kierstyn Briggs, Daniel Martin, and Lexi Price; one great-great-grandchild, Savannah Briggs; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at a future date. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607; or Boy Scout Troop 100, c/o Dennis Winebarger, P.O. Box 508, Boone, N.C. 28607. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at 811 Chestnut Knob Rd., Boone, N.C. 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Aycock Family at hamptonfuneralservicenc.com. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
