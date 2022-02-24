Filing resumed today for the 2022 primary elections in North Carolina. Three individuals filed for office, including two more Ashe County residents entering the county commissioners' race.
Republicans Paula Perry and Wes Greene have filed to run for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners.
Democrat Ben Massey filed to run for the N.C. House of Representatives District 93 seat currently held by Republican Ray Pickett. Pickett had previously filed for re-election in December. The seat represents Ashe County and Watauga County.
