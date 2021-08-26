Durwin and Wanda (Johnson) Elliott were married Aug. 29, 1971 at the Phoenix Baptist Church in Lansing.
They were blessed with two daughters, Celena ( Dale) Watson and Heather (Chris) Rayle. They have four beautiful grandchildren. After their daughters finished college and started their families, Durwin and Wanda decided to retire "Out West" after living in Ashe County for 33 years.
Durwin was an AP Biology teacher and Wanda was a Family Nurse Practitioner and the Public Health Supervisor at the Ashe County Health Department .
After visiting several places out West, they chose Sheridan, WY. They fell in love with the Big Horn Mountains and the friendly people of Sheridan. Durwin had always wanted a log home, so they bought 5 acres out Big Goose where they built a log home and moved in May 2004.
They have enjoyed being members of First Baptist Church of Sheridan and the local YMCA. They also love the outdoor lifestyle of hunting,fishing,camping and hiking that the Sheridan area offers.
They look forward to their annual trip back east to visit family every winter. They also enjoy their Daughters and their families regular summer visits.
They said retirement in Sheridan has been like "Living their Dream."
