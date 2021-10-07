Elsie Mae Calhoun Welch, 82 of Warrensville, N.C., died Monday, October 4, 2021 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Mrs. Welch was born April 5, 1939 in Ashe County to the late Chanie Carson Calhoun and Blanche Grethel Poe Calhoun. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Welch.
Elsie attended Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church for 10 years where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She later attended Sugar Tree Baptist Church as long as her health allowed. She worked in the cafeteria at Riverview and Blue Ridge Elementary School until she retired. After retirement she worked at Ashe Memorial Hospital in the nutrition department. She was a great cook that never wanted anyone to go away hungry. Elsie was an expert seamstress and make professional quality clothes for her daughters. She also loved to crochet and make quilts.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Jim Greer and Rev. Russell Sheets. Burial will follow in the Calhoun Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 -2:00 pm prior to the service.
Mrs. Welch is survived by, two daughters, Sandy Dollar and husband, Danny, of Warrensville and Donna Roten and husband, Robert, of West Jefferson; son, Danny Welch and wife, Teresa, of Warrensville; six grandchildren, Adam Dollar, Jordain Dollar Hardin, David Roten, Amber Welch Roten, Luke Roten and Seth Welch; six great-grandchildren, Abilene Dollar, Trent Hardin, Sadie Mae Hardin, Alley Beth Dollar, Ozella Roten and Sophie Roten. Several nieces and two nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Calhoun Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
