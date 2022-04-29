WEST JEFFERSON - This year’s musical entertainment list for Christmas in July in West Jefferson was released on Friday, April 29. Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band will kick off the music at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The Tray Wellington Band will follow them at 7 p.m. and Lucky Strikes will wrap up the first night of entertainment playing from 8:30-10 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment begins with Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road from 9-10:15 a.m. Eric Hardin, Josh Scott and Steve Lewis will be up next from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Legendary artist Wayne Henderson will take the stage from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The final three acts will include performances from the Jeff Little Trio from 12:45-2 p.m., Taylon Hope from 2:15-3:30 p.m. and The Special Occasion Band will wrap up Christmas in July with music from 3:45-5 p.m.
