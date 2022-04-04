WILKESBORO -- Ernie Haas and Signature Sound’s performance at the John A. Walker Center on Thursday, March 31, 2022, had the audience on their feet and their hands in the air with praise.
Their performance included great gospel hits such, “Keep on Keeping On,” “Give me Jesus,” and “God’s People Are A Happy People.” Ernie’s signature song, “O What A Savior,” dedicated to Arnold & Becky Lakey, touched hearts and brought tears of joy to the audience. Not a dry eye in the house! This event was sponsored by Becky & Arnold Lakey.
