Everett Donald Adams, 77, of Lansing, N.C., went to his heavenly home early Friday morning, January 14, 2022.
Everett was born on November 10, 1944 to Donald and Anna (better known as Annie) Sexton Adams. Everett was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Laura Cornett Adams.
Everett graduated from Lansing High School in 1963. The following week, he began working at Sprague Electric Company in Warrensville, NC. He held various job positions for the next 43 years with Sprague until his retirement in 2005. Following in his ancestors footsteps, he also was a 6th generation farmer on his family land, raising cattle and growing tobacco and beans until the late 1980s.
Everett joined the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in August of 1985. He served as a Board of Director member before being voted in as the President of the Board of Directors. As a co-founder, Everett helped to get the Ashe County Honor Guard established in 2007. He would later serve as its Commander from August 2015 to August 2021, at which time he stepped down from Commander but, still remained an active member.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Barker Adams, a daughter, Karen Adams of Lansing, a son, Keith Adams of Pittsboro, NC, and a stepson, Brady (Kelly) Brown of Lansing. Also surviving are his grandson, Tulsa Howell, his granddaughter, Jolie Tuttle, and step-grandson, Maverick Brown, all of Lansing. He also leaves behind several cousins, numerous friends, work associates, fellow volunteers, and a host of stories and fond memories from anyone who knew him.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Rev. Larry Shepherd. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with Honor Guard rites.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
The family respectfully requests no food please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashe County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 135, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Adams arrangements.
