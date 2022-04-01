Evvie Zell Roten Bare, 87 of Crumpler, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.
The oldest of twelve children, Evvie was born Tuesday, March 12, 1935, in Laurel Springs, NC to the late Bunk and Johnsie Roten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Brantley Bare, and her three sisters, Irene Eldreth, Peggy Woodie, and Delphia Flippen.
Evvie married the love of her life, Paul Brantley Bare, on December 22, 1952. They built their home together on family land, which they lovingly cared for for the rest of their lives. She enjoyed tending to the flowers around her home and always enjoyed the view of Mt. Jefferson–otherwise known as “her mountain”–from their front door. Her faith was a very important part of her life; she was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church. She was grateful for every minute spent with the people in her life and will be remembered for the love she shared and her infectious laugh.
Mrs. Bare is survived by daughter, Shirley Grogan of West Jefferson; son, Darrell Bare of Charleston, SC; daughter, Paula Carlton Sheridan of Crumpler; seven grandchildren, Evan, Emily, Richard, Sheri, Jacob, Jarod, and Jordan; daughters-in-law, Dawn and Katie and good friends, Vance and Becky Perry; five brothers, Danny (Ann) Roten of Laurel Springs, Sammy (Verla) Roten, Billy Roten both of Ennice, Timmy (Kathy) Roten of Jefferson, Stevie (Nancy) Roten of Sparta; three sisters, Joey (Jack) Woodie of Roanoke, VA, Bobbie (Phil) Bare and Martha Bottomly both of Ennice; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Welcome Home Baptist Church by Rev. Lonnie Jones. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Welcome Home Baptist Church.
A livestream of the service will be provided through our facebook page: www.facebook.com/appalachianlegacyfuneralservices
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arangements.
