WEST JEFFERSON - Jefferson Station officially has new owners with a new plan for the spot in downtown West Jefferson.
“We purchased the main mall area and our plan for it is putting in Jimmy and Jeans, a family entertainment center that will have ax throwing, laser tag, arcade games, birthday party rooms, a full restaurant and a cafe,” said Jen Byland, who owns the building with her business partner Taylor Lonon. “The plan is to also have a sports bar and office space for our other two businesses as well.”
Byland and Lonon also operate Byland & Associates accounting service and Two Girls & A Bucket cleaning service.
The one tenant still left in the building is April’s Dance Studio and she will be remaining in Jefferson Station.
Demolitions work has been ongoing inside as well as several repairs that are having to be made, but Byland is hoping that some of the attractions will be open by mid-summer and everything will be open by late summer or early fall.
Byland said the main reason for purchasing Jefferson Station was to be able to add things for youth in the county to do.
“There’s nothing in this county for our youth. We had originally started this idea in another location but the building ended up not being suitable for our uses,” Byland said. “We were able to work it out for Jefferson Station to be it. It’s a better venue right in downtown. It will be better for the business in the long run. The building has been sitting basically empty for almost a decade. it’s an eyesore and we want to bring it back to life. We’ve been very blessed with our businesses and we want to give back.”
Jefferson Station is approximately 72,000 square feet and will offer plenty of things for both youngsters and adults to enjoy. In addition to the fun and games, Jefferson Station will offer space for youth sports programs to use.
“We donated 6,000 square feet to Ashe Youth Football and Ashe Youth Wrestling. There will be an indoor workout facility for K-8 wrestling and football programs,” Lonon said.
