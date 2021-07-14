WEST JEFFERSON — On the afternoon of July 8, friends and colleagues gathered in Backstreet Park to bid Ashe County librarian Suzanne Moore a fond fare well, as she prepares to take on a new position in Wilkes County. Moore, who has worked in Ashe County for nearly a decade will soon be continuing her career as the Wilkes County librarian.
During her career, Moore has at times referred to the public library as the “town’s living room” or the “people’s university.” This is due to the amount of public programming created by the library.
Through the years Moore — along with her staff — have worked to create a number of impactful programs through the library’s “Involving Books” campaign, a program which encourages patrons to read up on a topic in order to raise awareness, and then teaches them ways to make a meaningful impact in their community.
In the past, the “Involving Books” campaign has touched on topics such as healthy eating, addiction and recovery, and suicide prevention.
“So you’d read the book, you’d see the author, you’d find out how to be involved or how to be an ally and understand that we’re trying to break a stigma,” Moore said. “The program is serious, but we tried to make it interesting and fun. We raised awareness and tried to recruit peer support and recovery allies in our community. We’ve also done some programming through the National Alliance on Mental Illness, we’ve had a lot of great partners through the years with the Involving Books program.”
Other library programs have ranged from introductory crocheting, to opportunity fairs and the highly popular veterans history project which catalogues the stories of local service members. The veterans history project is currently in its fourth year.
According to Moore, the move to Wilkes will allow her to plan for future goals by building a relationship with the community college and possibly teaching in the years following her retirement from the library system. Nonetheless, Moore noted that she’ll miss working so closely with the Ashe community.
“I’ll miss the community, I’ll miss the staff, I’ll miss the beautiful scenery,” Moore said.
Despite continuing her career in Wilkes County, Moore stated that she intends to stay active on a personal level in Ashe County, continuing her book club, as well as her “Molasses Jams” a music program that encourages individuals to pick up their acoustic instruments and jam slowly with other musicians in the community on every third Saturday of the month.
“Since I have created my own private book club, that is not going to go away just because I moved to another library,” Moore said. “People keep saying, ‘we’ll miss you, we’ll miss you,’ but I’m not really going anywhere. I’m working in a different county but I’ll still be around.”
Moore stated that in the future she hopes to bring more programming to the Wilkes Library system, particularly to the library’s Trap Hill branch, as well as expand the veterans history project to a regional level.
Moore’s last official day at the Ashe County Library will be on July 17. A “Molasses Jam” session will be held that day from 2-4 p.m. at the West Jefferson Town Park, all are invited to join in.
For more information about the Ashe County Public Library and its programs visit www.arlibrary.org/ashe or call (336) 846-2041.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.