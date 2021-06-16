RALEIGH — The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina, the leading provider of credit to farmers and rural residents in North Carolina, has made a $30,000 gift to North Carolina State University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program. The five-week program — offered through the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ and Agricultural Institute — provides in-depth career introductions and hands-on training to help veterans make the transition from military service to a career in agriculture, North Carolina’s top industry. In addition, the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina has been named a 2021-2022 sponsor of the program.
“The partnership with the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina is opening opportunities for transitioning soldiers and veterans to become familiar with Farm Credit and other important resources as they move forward in their agricultural goals,” says Samantha Manning, Soldier to Agriculture program coordinator and veteran liaison. “This gift allows us to continue providing services which assist veterans in making valuable contributions to their communities and to North Carolina agriculture — aligning our mutual goal to support the next generation of agriculture and the future of rural America.”
The University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program is a partnership between North Carolina State University and the Fort Bragg military base career center, near Fayetteville, North Carolina.
“Farm Credit is a long-standing supporter of the educational programs of this college,” saidRichard H. Linton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “This investment in AGI’s Soldier to Agriculture program shows their commitment to help train the future talent the state’s agricultural economy needs and their passion to help American heroes transition out of the military into meaningful careers in agriculture.”
AgCarolina Farm Credit, Carolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit make up the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina. Dave Corum, CEO of AgCarolina Farm Credit; Vance Dalton, CEO of Carolina Farm Credit; and Evan Kleinhans, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit issued a joint statement regarding the group’s support of NC State’s Soldier Agriculture program and the men and women who have served their country.
“The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina appreciate the service, sacrifice, courage and dedication of our soldiers. Financially supporting The Soldier to Agriculture program is one way we show our gratitude. Soldiers and those involved in agriculture share many values, including determination, resilience and a passion to serve others. The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina are humbled to support a program that equips soldiers with skills they’ll use to farm as they continue to serve our country — now within the agricultural industry.”
About The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina
The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina is the leading provider of credit to farmers in the state of North Carolina. The member-owned financial cooperative consists of AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit. The associations have more than $3.9 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 17,650 North Carolina farmers and rural residents. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Appraisal services and leasing programs are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of NC.
About the North Carolina Soldier to Agriculture Program
The Soldier to Agriculture program at NC State University’s Agricultural Institute is a six-week program – held at the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center in North Carolina – offering an in-depth introduction to the many careers available in agriculture. Veterans exiting the armed forces can receive hands-on training, both in and outside the classroom. They will engage in discussions with industry leaders and farmers about agricultural business, marketing and sales, and various allied industries in need of career-minded individuals. Those wanting to donate to the program can do so at, go.ncsu.edu/aginstituteveteransfund.
