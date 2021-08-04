WEST JEFFERSON — Gathered in the shade of the trees outside the West Jefferson’s First Baptist Church, kids and adults a like came together of three-days of fellowship during the congregation’s Vacation Bible School event.
Dubbed Compassion Camp, this year’s Vacation Bible School was focused on understanding and what it means to help others.
“The main theme is compassion in action,” said Michael Lea, pastor of the First Baptist Church. “We’re just trying to teach them that God loves them and trying to show them how to show love to other people.”
Held on July 27-29, Lea noted that this year’s vacation Bible school not only looked a little different than those of previous years, but that this is the first time holding the program since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cancelled last year’s in-person festivities.
“We usually have everything in our building, but we have everything outside this year. We’ve had to re-arrange the schedule, we usually have it earlier in the year right after school’s out,” Lea said. “We have fewer kids this year, but that’s okay. We’re just happy we can have it in-person.”
At one point during the three-day program the church invited the Ashe County Food Pantry to their grounds to inform the children about local food insecurity and importance of giving to others.
“I told them to look for opportunities to be compassionate when they go back to school. If they see a little child sitting by them self, go over and talk to that child, maybe offer them a snack or something like that and incorporate that person into their friendship circle,” said Michael Sexton, executive director of the Ashe Food Pantry. “Food is very, very important. A lot of Jesus’ ministry was conducted around food and feeding people.”
According to the Ashe Food Pantry, West Jefferson’s First Baptist Church is the organization’s biggest sponsoring church.
“They’re very faithful with volunteerism and financial support,” Sexton said. “They’re big supporters. Multiple board members, lots of volunteers, if it wasn’t for that one church we’d have to scale back what we do because they are so helpful.”
“I feel like it’s going great, we’re having it. The kids are here and seem to be really enjoying it,” Lea said during the event. “We have a lot of wonderful volunteers and adults who are here.”
To learn more about the work of the Ashe Food Pantry, visit ashefoodpantry.org/ or call (336) 846-7019. The West Jefferson First Baptist Church is located at 8 East, 2nd Streets in West Jefferson. To learn more about their upcoming events visit www.fbcwj.org/.
