ASHE COUNTY -- Candidate filing for this year’s primary elections in North Carolina officially ended at noon on March 4 after months of uncertainty with redistricting lawsuits making their way through the state court system.
The 2022 primaries were originally scheduled for March but were pushed back to May 17 and filing that originally started in December of 2021 was paused while the North Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments that the districts were gerrymandered in favor of Republicans. The NC Supreme Court agreed that the original districts decided by the North Carolina Legislature had to be redrawn. The NC Supreme Court approved the new districts on Feb. 23 and filing resumed.
Locally in Ashe County, Sheriff B. Phil Howell will face a primary challenge from fellow Republican Luke Staley. No Democratic candidates filed to run for sheriff.
Democrat Deaett Roten will run unopposed in both the primary and general election for the Ashe County Register of Deeds and Republican Pam Barlow will run unopposed in the primary and general election for the clerk of court.
Seven Republicans filed to run for Ashe County Commissioner while one Democrat filed to run. Incumbents Chuck Olive and Todd A. McNeill filed to run for re-election and will be challenged on the Republican ticket by Terry D. Wagoner of West Jefferson, Wes Greene of Laurel Springs, Paula Roark Perry of West Jefferson, Mark Anthony Massey of Grassy Creek and Mike Eldreth of Lansing. Beth Sorrell of West Jefferson is the lone Democrat running for commissioner.
Tom E. Horner is running unopposed in the Republican primary and general election for the office of District Attorney.
Four judicial seats are up for election in 2022 for Ashe County’s district. Current Ashe County Commissioner Jonathan C. Jordan is running against Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro in the Republican primary for one of three NC District Court Judge seats up for election. Robert Crumpton of Wilkesboro is running unopposed for seat one and William Brooks of Wilkesboro is running unopposed for seat two. No Democratic judges filed to run for those three seats. One NC Superior Court seat for this district is up for re-election. Republican Michael D. Duncan of Wilkesboro is running unopposed.
Rep. Ray Pickett of Blowing Rock filed for re-election for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 seat. He will not face a Republican challenger in the primary. Democrat Ben Massey of Grassy Creek filed to run for the representative seat. He will not be facing another Democrat in the primary.
Sen. Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock is facing a Republican challenger in the primary. Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine will be her opponent. No Democrats filed to run for the NC Senate District 47 seat.
Rep. Virginia Foxx is running for re-election in the United States House of Representatives for District 5. She is facing a primary challenge from Michael Ackerman of Banner Elk. Democrat Kyle Parrish filed to run for the U.S. House seat.
Following the retirement of Sen. Richard Burr, 14 Republicans, 11 Democrats and one Libertarian filed to run for his United States Senate seat.
The Republicans that filed are Jen Banwart of Fuquay Varina, Lee A. Brian of Clayton, Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman, Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh, former Governor Pat McCrory of Charlotte, Drew Bulecza of Lincolnton, Ted Budd of Advance, Leonard L. Bryant of Fayetteville, Kenneth Harper, Jr. of Archdale, Mark Walker of Summerfield, Marjorie K. Eastman of Cary, David Flaherty of Cameron and Debora Tshiovo of Moravian Falls.
The Democrats running for the Senate are Constance “Lov” Johnson of Charlotte, Rett Newton of Beaufort, Chrelle Booker of Tryon, Cheri Beasley of Raleigh, Greg Antoine of Fayetteville, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond of Raleigh, Tobias LaGrone of Greensboro, Marcus W. Williams of Lumberton, James L. Carr, Jr. of Harrisburg, B.K. Maginnis of Charlotte and Robert Colon of Wallace.
Shannon W. Bray of Apex filed for the Senate seat as a Libertarian.
There are six state judicial seats on the ballot this year that include four seats on the North Carolina Court of Appeals and two seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court.
Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz are running for NC Supreme Court seat three. Democrat Sam J Ervin, IV is running for NC Supreme Court seat five. He will take on the winner of three Republicans that are also running for seat five on the NC Supreme Court: Trey Allen, April C. Wood and Victoria E. Prince.
NC Court of Appeals seat eight will be between Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson and Republican Julee Tate Flood. Democrat Brad A. Salmon will face the winner of Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud for the ninth seat on the NC Court of Appeals. The 10th seat on the NC Court of Appeals will be settled between Democrat Gale Murray Adams and Republican John M. Tyson. The 11th seat on the NC Court of Appeals will feature the winner of the Republican primary between Michael J. Stading and Charlton L. Allen against Democrat Darren Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.