ASHE COUNTY — Despite a morning filled with stormy weather, students from across Ashe County showed up for the first day of school eager to learn, while teachers and school staff braved the rain to welcome them back following the summer break.
The first day school for Ashe County students was a wet one which began on Monday, Aug. 16. School buses took to the rain saturated highways throughout county, as well as hundreds of parents who made their way to their child's drop off location at their respective schools. As the students arrived, teachers and staff opened their car doors for them and held out umbrellas to shield them from the rain while ushering them inside.
This school year begins following an emergency meeting held by the Ashe County Board of Education on Friday, Aug. 13, which implemented a COVID-19 mask mandate for all students while indoors, as well as students and staff in the presence of children. During that same meeting the school board also voted in favor of following the most lenient COVID-19 quarantine protocols through the CDC.
Regardless of the last minute changes, school staff were eager to be reunited with their students and stated that they will do everything necessary to ensure their kids educational needs are met throughout the year.
"As always we're excited about the first day of school. We've been preparing all summer for this and it always excites me to see the kids on the first day. Hopefully, it's out goal this year to do whatever it takes —masked, unmasked, whatever — to stay in school, and keep kids in five days a week. And if we have to modify throughout the school year then I feel like we're as prepared as we've ever been, even with the late changes on Friday," said Dustin Farmer, Principle of Ashe County Middle School. "I believe in my heart its going to be a great year and we'll always do what's in the best interest of students no matter what."
Noting the ability of Ashe County residents to accomplish anything, Ashe County Board of Education Chair Josh Roten expressed confidence that any challenges that could arise this school year could be worked through.
"I know that lots of kids were happy to return to school, as well as the teachers and I know they're excited to start this year off," said Roten. "From me, and the school board as well, we wish them the very best with this year. Of course this year is going to have challenges, just like last year and any other year but together we can work through them the best way that we know how."
For more information about Ashe County Schools and the upcoming school year visit www.asheschools.org/ashe.
Teresa Laws of the Ashe Post & Times contributed to this article.
