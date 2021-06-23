RALEIGH — Five NCEDA members have been awarded the North Carolina Certified Economic Developer designation. NCEDA President Randall Johnson joined Past Presidents Patricia Mitchell and Charles Hayes in presenting the program’s inaugural class at NCEDA’s Annual Meeting on June 10.
The class included:
• Cathy Barr, Director of Ashe County Economic Development
• Cliff Brumfield, Executive Director of Lincoln Economic Development
Association
• Will Carter, Director of Stokes County Economic Development
• Mark Lawson, Vice President of Economic Development at the Cary Chamber of
Commerce
• Candice Lowder, Director of the Stanly County Economic Development
Commission
The NC Certified Economic Developer program is a partnership between NCEDA and East Carolina University’s Economic Development Academy launched in 2018.
“Our partnership with ECU for the NC Certified Economic Developer program has taken NCEDA’s leadership role in professional development to new heights,” said NCEDA President Randall Johnson. “We congratulate our inaugural class of Certification holders – Cathy, Cliff, Candice, Mark and Will – for their dedication to high standards in our field.”
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Program participants complete 84 contact hours of instruction to earn the certification, including courses in data and analytics, innovation and entrepreneurship, retention and expansion, and legal framework, among others. Courses are taught by university faculty, as well as accomplished practitioners, attorneys and consultants. Completion of a capstone project is also required.
“East Carolina University, alongside our public and private partners, is committed to supporting economic development in eastern North Carolina and across the state,” said Mike Van Scott, Vice Chancellor for Research, Economic Development and Engagement. “Developing leaders who create innovative solutions to economic challenges is central to our mission. We are excited to watch this program grow and to see the great things academy members will accomplish for their communities.”
Founded in 1966, NCEDA works toward a mission of being “the voice for North Carolina’s economic development community — providing professional development, networking opportunities and advocacy to secure the state’s economic future.” The organization is composed of 712 professional economic developers at the state, regional and local levels, as well as educators, engineers, transportation experts, utility industry leaders, attorneys and other professionals. Based in Raleigh, NCEDA provides training, legislative representation, mentoring, news and information, and other services. For additional information, visit www.nceda.org.
