JEFFERSON -- Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of Timothy Gregory Lemly Jr., 36, of Fleetwood.
On Tuesday, February 22, the Ashe County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit closed an investigation that led to the seizure of methamphetamine. The drugs confiscated during the arrest were set to be distributed in the communities of Ashe County.
Lemly was charged with four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and deliver, four counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and four counts of felony selling methamphetamine.
Lemly is currently in the custody of the Ashe County jail under a $175,000 secured bond.
