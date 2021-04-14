The Florence Thomas Art School just wrapped up its annual “Have a Heart” exhibition fundraiser in support of the Ashe Humane Society. FTAS is pleased to share that the exhibit and pet portrait raffle raised $1543.11, nearly double the amount raised last year. This was the second fundraiser exhibit for Ashe Humane Society and FTAS plans to continue to host the fundraiser annually.
The Ashe Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that works to promote the welfare of companion animals in the community. When the care for a single cat can sometimes be hundreds of dollars depending on their condition upon admittance to the Human Society, donations to the Ashe Humane Society are vital to their operating costs. The organization is currently run entirely by volunteers and is always accepting donations and adoption requests on their website, www.ashehumanesociety.org.
Established in 2008, the Florence Thomas Art School is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides instruction for artists of all ages in all media of the fine arts and heritage crafts. More details can be found online at www.FlorenceArtSchool.org. Call (336) 846-3827.
