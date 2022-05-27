WEST JEFFERSON - Since its creation in 2016, the Florence Thomas Art School’s stART program has played an important role in providing artistic inspiration for third graders across Ashe County.
The program is funded through the art school’s Dr. Edward Spaulding Perzel Children’s Fund. Each year, third grade students receive a packet of art materials that they can work with at school and at home. The students also get to take part in a presentation made by a children’s book author or illustrator.
Last year’s artist presentation did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year a virtual presentation was made by Will Hillenbrand, an author/illustrator with over 70 published works. His video program included questions that were taken from Ashe County third and fourth grade students at Blue Ridge, Mountain View and Westwood Elementary School. Hillenbrand’s presentation was aimed at inspiring the children to not only create their own works of art, but also discover the joy for reading and learning through literature.
In this year’s bag of art supplies, each third grader received a set of 12 watercolor pencils, a watercolor paper pad, a watercolor brush and a pencil sharpener.
“What’s cool is these kids get these art supplies and get to work with them and work with their art teacher and then they take it home at the end of the year. We provided a flyer that shows each student how to go on online for instruction if they don’t quite remember how to work with these materials,” said Kathleen Janowiak, the Executive Director at Florence Thomas Art School. “We have made a major financial commitment to do this for Ashe County children. We love to do this for kids and have been doing this for six years.”
Since there was no author presentation last year, both third and fourth grade students received a free copy of one of Hillenbrand’s books that he illustrated. Third graders received copies of “The Golden Sandal” while fourth graders each got a copy of “The One and Only Declaration of Independence.”
Florence Thomas Art School strives to promote fine arts and crafts to Ashe County residents of all ages. This particular program for young students not only provides them access to art, but also helps child development in ways such as improving motor skills, language development, decision making, visual learning, cultural awareness and improved academic performance.
