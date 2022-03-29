ASHE COUNTY — Millers Creek native Luke Staley is plenty familiar with Ashe County. His father was born and raised here and graduated from Ashe Central High School. His grandmother resided in Lansing for much of her life. His mother’s family is from Glendale Springs and his wife Megan was born and raised here.
Staley transferred to Ashe County as a member of the North Carolina Highway Patrol in 2015 and has always felt at home in the county.
“I always wanted to run for sheriff when I was up here as a trooper,” Staley said. “I want to be a voice for the community and not only take care of the rural areas, but also protect it from some kinds of outside influence. I want to keep it the way people would like to keep it.”
Staley enters the race for sheriff knowing some of the issues that this area faces.
“Being a trooper up here, I got to see a lot of things. We have a pretty bad drug problem like most rural counties do, and that spills into other things like theft and breaking and entering,” Staley said. “There is no easy and quick fix to drugs, they are always going to be there. That’s something that will never go away, but I do feel like that if we focus more on the rural areas of our county with preventative patrols, just being seen and being out and about in those areas, that will be a big deterrent to people that are going to violate the law.”
Patrolling rural areas a little heavier is something that is high on Staley’s priority list should he be elected as Ashe County Sheriff.
“I have spoken to several people in the last couple of weeks and they don’t see deputies in our rural areas a lot. We are really close to Tennessee and Virginia, so stuff moves in and out of our county on that side a lot,” he said. “I’ve heard response time to calls is lacking. There are always other calls that take precedent just based on the emergency status of the call. In the last couple of weeks, I have heard it has taken a little while to get law enforcement to them.”
Making sure taxpayer money is spent properly and finding ways outside of the tax base to bring in money for the sheriff’s office is another important goal for Staley.
“Our jail alone can make a lot of money just by housing inmates from other counties, and that’s revenue that you can bring into the sheriff’s office without tax money. That’s extra money we can use to fund more deputies for the road. This is a pretty good size county when you try to get from one side to the other. I want to make sure we have enough deputies to cover the county and the call volume,” he said.
Officer safety and the mental health among law enforcement have become a nationwide focus over the last couple of years, particularly with rising crime rates and the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural areas such as Ashe County and other parts of the High Country, looking out for the well-being of citizens and each other inside the department is just as important as it is for residents and police officers in larger metropolitan cities.
“Mental health is a big issue in this country, not only for law enforcement but for the general population. We ignore mental health,” Staley said. “I feel like addressing those issues with the department and making something accessible to them if they have witnessed or have been a part of something traumatic is important. Law enforcement is a family, we need to take care of each other not only while we are out here working but on a personal level as well. Just being a part of everyone’s family, letting them know that you care and that you support them and that you have their back is important.”
Staley has faced questions about his dismissal from the highway patrol for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. For him, it was a simple decision of putting his wife’s health concerns over his career.
“It wasn’t political. I’m not anti-vax or pro-vax, I am pro-American. I didn’t do the Executive Order because I am a blood and plasma match for my wife. She had a kidney transplant 17 years ago so I stand a really good chance of being able to give her a kidney when she needs another one. I chose to save my wife’s life if need be. I stood up for that and I’ll stand up for the people of Ashe for what they need and deserve. As a country we need to stand up together, we need to be unified and take care of one another,” Staley said.
