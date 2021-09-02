HIGH COUNTRY — Months after tragedy ripped through Watauga County, the community support for two fallen officers culminated in a presentation on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Back The Blue NC, a law enforcement support organization, presented a total of $273,149 along with memorial plaques to the families of Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox. According to Back The Blue NC, $151,091 was given to the Ward family and $122,058 was awarded to the Fox family.
Ward, 36, and Fox, 25, died on April 28 during a standoff that began with a welfare check, lasted for nearly 13 hours and resulted in five deaths. During the standoff and the weeks after, an outpouring of support from around the area came in.
“Back The Blue NC would like to thank the thousands of people that donated to the Sgt. Ward and K9 Deputy Fox funds,” the organization stated. “The outpouring of generosity was not only from NC, and from around the entire United States, but from other countries around the world as well.”
BTBNC member Gadi Adelman said that both Fox and Ward will not be forgotten and that, “We’ll be there for you guys, not just today.”
Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman thanked the organization for the memorial plaque, saying it was a “special gift” while also thanking the community for the support the office has received in the months since the two deputies’ deaths.
Tim Fox said the support from the community in the months after his son’s death has been important for him and his family as they heal. Weeks after the tragedy, Tim Fox was given custody of his son’s K-9 partner, Raven.
“She’s been doing fine,” Tim Fox said. “We raised her, so she’s comfortable living at home with us and she’s been good to have around.”
He said Raven is now one of 14 dogs living in the Fox home, and she has since taken to shadowing Logan’s younger sister, Sienna.
For more information about Back The Blue NC, visit www.backthebluenc.org.
