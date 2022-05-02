JEFFERSON - Ashe County Arts Council is happy to again sponsor the Fridays in the Park Concert Series at Ashe Park. The third Fridays in May, June and August will see the outdoor concerts feature well-known local and regional musicians. Mark your calendars for May 20, June 17, and August 19. The concerts are free and start at 7:00 pm. Come a little early and enjoy the Junior Appalachian Musicians Ashe Band play a short set!
The May 20 concert will feature Wayne Henderson, Herb Key and Randy Greer, the June 17 concert will feature The Wildmans and the August 19 concert will feature Tray Wellington Band.
In partnership with Ashe County Parks and Recreation, the Arts Council is excited to present music at Ashe Park at the Blevins Shelter. Bring a chair, have picnic with food by Kristen Howell’s Hook’d on Smoke food truck and enjoy drinks and snacks from the stand. Visit the Ashe County Park and Recreation website for park rules.
The May concert is sponsored by LifeStore Band and Insurance, offering banking, insurance and investment services in Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell, Wilkes and Surry counties. Thank you to LifeStore for supporting music in Ashe County.
Fridays in the Park Concert Series is supported by the Ashe County Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention and Ashe County Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by the Ashe Civic Center and the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information about the Fridays in the Park concert series or other Arts Council programming call 336-846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
