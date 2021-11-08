ASHE COUNTY — The Friends of the Library, like so many organizations, cancelled its activities and regular monthly meetings because of the pandemic, but the executive board stayed in contact and eventually resumed its board meetings, their objective—to revamp future operations and consider ideas for increasing and energizing membership, currently estimated at 200 dues-paying members.
Regular FOL monthly meetings for the general membership will begin again in February 2022, and a speaker’s list for 2022 will be published after the first of the new year.
Meantime, National Friends of the Libraries Week, Oct. 17-23, 2021, offered the opportunity to celebrate Friends and to promote FOL in the community, to raise awareness, and to promote membership. The Ashe County Public Library in West Jefferson put up a display in honor of the occasion. United for Libraries, the national organization of Associations of Library Trustees, Advocates, Friends, and Foundations, coordinates the annual event, this year being the 16th year of celebration.
In the early part of 2021, FOL took over responsibility for Ashe County’s Twigs (Little Free Libraries) from the library. Twigs remain open to the public in eight locations, including: Family Central; Fleetwood Post Office, Lansing; Mabe’s Grocery; Riverview Community Center; Sheets Grocery; State Line Grocery (soon to be back in operation); and Todd Mercantile.
FOL sponsored blood drives at the library continue, more needed than ever before. The next drive is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Community Room. Call Marcia, (336) 219-0128, for more information and to sign up.
Starting next year, FOL will meet every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. All Friends’ functions are free and open to the public, and light refreshments are served at the meetings. New members are welcome, and the membership, only $10 per-year, per-person, includes a 10-percent discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner in the library.
Business dues are $50 per-business, per-year; and a lifetime membership is $200/person. Friends’ fundraising is used to supplement library programming, events, and other offerings at the library.
Don’t forget to stop by the Friends Corner near the Registration Desk on the first floor of the library to shop for deals and steals on used books and hand-crafted gift baskets for every occasion.
