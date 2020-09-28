Mrs. Gail Wyatt Pruitt, 79, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Reed officiating. A private burial will follow.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Pruitt was born in Ashe County on June 15, 1941 to the late Spencer McKinley and Hester Sheets Wyatt. She worked at Ashe County Ford and Yadkin Valley Bank. She worked in both places as a Financial officer. She was a member of Ebenezer Community Church where she played the piano and sang in the choir. Gail enjoyed helping people; she had a great personality and always a joy to be around. She was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be deeply missed.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Lonnie Lewis Pruitt on May 21, 2015.
Mrs. Pruitt is survived by two sons, Mickey Pruitt and wife, Juanita, of Winter Park, FL and Greg Pruitt and wife, Cindy, of Laurel Springs; a daughter, Tammie Pruitt-Coffey and husband, Paul, of Laurel Springs; three grandchildren MeLane Barber of Wilkesboro, Raven Crews and husband, Tyler, of West Jefferson and Michael Pruitt, of Jefferson; three great-grandchildren Caden, Mallory and Annabelle also survive.
The family requests no food or flowers please.
Memorials may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The pallbearers are as follow: Michael Pruitt, Caden Barber, Neal Baldwin, Tyler Crews, Allen Pruitt, Dympse Bowlin and Harold Bowlin.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
