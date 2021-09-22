WEST JEFFERSON — In honor of Grandparents Day this year, which was on Sept. 12, Generations Ashe is offering an essay contest for all Ashe County students in grades 3-12, public or home schooled. The contest period opened on Sept. 15, and will go through Friday, Oct. 15.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intergenerational connections for the Senior Center participants have been difficult to maintain as many activities have been cancelled in order to mitigate the spread and help keep the community safe. According to Bevin South, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects, Generations Ashe wants to celebrate the unique relationship between children and their grandparents, bring awareness to Grandparents Day, foster reflection and creativity opportunities for children, celebrate each grandparent and what they mean to their families, and ultimately provide an intergenerational connection for our Senior Center participants in a manner that is safe due to the pandemic.
The contest is open to any student in grades 3-12, public or homeschooled. Students who wish to participate should submit an essay of at least 1 page minimum describing why they think their grandparents are the best. Completed essays should be returned no later than Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 to Bevin South via email – bevinsouth@generationsashe.org. Essays should include the student’s name, school, grade and homeroom teacher’s name. Essays will be judged by the Senior Center Advisory Committee of Generations Ashe. The Advisory Committee is a group of older adults, ages 60+ that are regular participants of the Senior Center.
Two winners, one from grades 3-6 and one from grades 7-12, will each receive a 1-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Concord, NC. Their essay will also be published in the local newspaper, on Generations Ashe website and social media outlets, radio station and agency newsletters.
For any questions about the contest or for more information, please call or email Bevin South. (336) 246-1509 or bevinsouth@generationsashe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.