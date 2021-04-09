George Allison Elmer, 80, shuffled off this mortal coil on March 8, 2021, at his home in Ashe County, after a long illness.
Mr. Elmer was born on 12/22/1940 in Washington, D.C.to George W. Elmer & Anna (Anne) Knox Tharin Elmer. He attended schools in VA, and Woodward Prep (Wash., D.C.) , and then Frankfort American Jr. High & High Schools in Frankfurt, Germany. He served in the U.S. Navy (Sonarman) from 1959-1963; attended Richmond (VA) Professional Institute [now Virginia Commonwealth University] from 1963 - 70, taking time off to work with the Pennsylvania Ballet Co. as a stage manager (where he met Roseanne Caruso) and the Outdoor Drama, ‘The Legend of Daniel Boone,’ in Harrodsburg, KY. (1966-69.) He married Roseanne in 1969.
A true man of the Theatre, George’s early endeavors in Entertainment included stage managing, production manager, sound designer, lighting designer, costume and scenic designer, actor and director. In New York, he worked in Off-Off Broadway, Off-Broadway and Broadway Theatres, and Cabarets, also with Media Sound/Ron St. Germain, and the press agent offices of Seymour Krawitz and Frank Goodman. In 1986, he joined Dorothy Olim Associates, as a Company Manager and General Manager. George started George Elmer Productions Ltd. In 1986, primarily General Managing Off- Broadway, Broadway, tours and sit-down productions all over the country. He served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the League of Off-Broadway Theatres and Producers from 1986-.93. He also worked with Cabarets such as: The Ballroom, Steve McGraw’s, Jan Wolman’s, the Algonquin Oak Room & Danny’s Skylight Room, among others in and outside of NYC.
In 1994, George, Roseanne and their sons relocated to Charlotte, NC, soon to be joined by Roseanne’s mother, Bea Caruso. From there, George took Roseanne and her mother to Ashe County, where they fell in love with the area and people and brought a home there. George and Roseanne returned to NYC in 1997 because of Roseanne’s health issues. Rosanne Caruso Elmer, died in 1999. When George retired, in 2005, he decided to return to the mountains. He is survived by his and Rosanne’s sons, Jason Timothy Elmer and Luke Thompson Elmer; his wife Sheila Marie Mathews Elmer and his sister, Francis Tharin (Cheetah) Elmer Currier. Several nieces and nephews also survive. If desired, donations may be made in George’s name to the Actors’ Fund or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or to the Happy Tails Animal Rescue in West Jefferson, NC. (or the Charity of your choice.)
