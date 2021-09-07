George E. Weaver, 77, of Bristol, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
He was born in Ashe County, N.C., and was the son of the late Arthur and Fannie Weaver. He also was preceded in death by multiple loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Earhart Weaver; his son, James Weaver and wife, Krista; his daughter, Sara Vance and husband, Keith; the grandchildren who were the joys of his life, Mattie Weaver, Riley Vance, and Drew Vance; his sister, Maxine Blevins and husband, Garner; his brother, Dillard Weaver and wife, Jean; his sister-in-law, Peggy Sussman and husband, Barry; his brother-in-law Allen Earhart; his brother-in-law Howard Tester; his sister-in-law Linda Earhart; his “bonus son” Jed Conerly and wife, Jenifer; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will not be a service due to covid.
Memorials may be made for SteppenStone Youth. He loved working with the boys at SteppenStone and they held such a special place in his heart. Please send memorials to Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church for SteppenStone at 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Weaver family.
