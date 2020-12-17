George "Mike" Michael Sheets of Piedmont, S.C., passed away at home December 11, 2020 with his wife of forty-eight year,s Karen Gentry Sheets by his side.
Mike was born January 5, 1949 in Ashe County, North Carolina to George H. and Irene Bare Sheets. He graduated from Ashe Central High School and Nashville Auto School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from C&S Wholesalers after 40 years. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Prayer Warriors and Pastors Bible Study Groups.
He is survived by his mother, Irene of West Jefferson, N.C.; sisters, Kathy Tilley (Brad) of Lancaster, VA and Jennifer Jones (Mike) of Millers Creek, N.C.; and niece, Erika Campbell of Jefferson, NC.
He was predeceased by his father, George H. "Jack" Sheets; grandparents, Rufe and Sue Sheets; maternal grandparents, Ambrose and Lena Bare; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1pm at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve LeaShomb officiating.
The body will lie in state on Friday from 12:30-1pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642; or to the donor's choice.
The family requests no food please.
You may give the family your condolences at our website boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.