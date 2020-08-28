Mr. Harold Hayden Dillard, 83, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Obids Baptist Church on Hwy 163. The family does request that you wear a mask and social distance yourself.
Harold was born in Ashe County on July 2, 1937 to the late Arthur and Ruth Miller Dillard. He enjoyed telling stories of days gone by, his grandchildren, camping, fishing, Nascar and shooting pool. He spent his later life filled with telling his grandchildren stories of days gone by.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lambert Dillard; his grandson, Shawn Harless; two brothers, Blaine Dillard and Herbert Dillard.
Mr. Dillard is survived by a son, Jerry Dillard and wife, Edith, of West Jefferson; two daughters, Sherrie Harless and husband, Mark, of West Jefferson and Shana Gomez and husband, Andres Vasquez Gomez, of Jefferson; a brother, Clifton Dillard and wife, Doris, of Jefferson; two sisters, Peggy Powers and husband, Larry, of Jefferson and Barbara Phillips, of Concord; six grandchildren, Chad Dillard, Stephanie Johnson, Ashley Dillard, Jessica Ramirez, Vanessa Coldiron and Melissa Wilcox; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
The family will be meeting at the home place at 163 Arthur Lane Access in Jefferson.
You may give the family your condolence at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
