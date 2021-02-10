Harold Jack Miller, better known as Jack, 79, of Hayes, N.C., died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Miller was born April 11, 1941 in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Paul J. and Edra Miller. Jack was a member of White Oak Baptist Church and also served as a deacon. He enjoyed fishing and going to family ball games.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Larry Shepherd. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2pm prior to the service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if attending.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Clara Stiddam Miller; son, Russell Miller better known as Rusty, and wife, Angela, of Hayes; sisters, June Hodges of West Jefferson and Elizabeth Coldiron of Elkin; grandchildren, Brittany Roberts and husband, Jamie, Ashley Hayes, Stephen Mikles and wife, Rebecca, and Bradley Mikles and wife, Virginia; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Online condloences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entursted with the arrangements.
