Harry James Phillips, 80, of West Jefferson, N.C., died Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Mr. Phillips was born February 23, 1941 in Cranberry, New Jersey to the late James William and Dorothy Chance Phillips.
Mr. Phillips entered the Marine Corps straight out of high school. After serving four years in the Marine Corps he worked for 36 years as Chief Lineman for Public Service Gas and Electric. He retired to West Jefferson with his wife Donna in 1999 where they have lived ever since. Harry was active in the Marine Corps League and served on with the Honor Guard, assisting with many military funerals over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building and doing yard work. He and Donna also loved traveling, taking several cross-country motorcycle trips together.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife, Donna Allen Phillips; one son, James Michael Phillips of PA; one daughter, Suzanne Chirco of PA; one brother, George Phillips of NJ; one sister, Betty Williams of VA; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services with Military Rites will be held for Mr. Phillips at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
We will think about you always
We will hold you with
Our hearts and there
You will remain,
Walk and guide us through
Our lives.
Until we meet again.
