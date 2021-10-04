Harry Kirby Jones, 82, of Lansing, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Margate Health and Rehab.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Jones home, 15761 NC 194 N, Helton, NC 28643. A Memorial will be held in Norfolk, VA for colleagues and friends at a later date.
Harry lived a diverse and interesting life. He graduated from UNC in 1962 and played basketball under Dean Smith. He had a lifetime interest in Old Time - Blue Grass music and was active in the local music scene. He enjoyed a career in Norfolk, VA as a thinker, philosopher, and professor.
Harry was born on March 14, 1939 in Charlotte, N.C., to Hunter McGuire Jones and Martha Kathryn Perkins Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Hunter "Mack" McGuire Jones, Jr., and a sister-in-law, Peggy Jones.
Harry is survived by his wife, Rosemary Joan Julian Jones; stepson, Benjamin Julian and wife, Kathy, of Virginia; stepdaughter, Daniella Cracknell of Florida; sister, Nell Taylor and husband, Thomas, of Ohio; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family would like a memorial donation made to Ashe County Arts Council JAM program, 303 School Ave., West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Jones' arrangements.
